The Daily Item
The District 4 All-Star football game scheduled for June 19 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s football coaches association announced.
The announcement was made Wednesday on social media, including the District 4 Football Coaches Association’s Facebook page.
The game is played each summer at South Williamsport H.S. It pits the top players from the northern portion of District 4 — Williamsport and north — against seniors from the southern portion of the district.
The South’s team projected roster included 46 players from the Valley.
DISTRICT 4 ALL-STAR FOOTBALL GAME
Projected South roster
Central Columbia: Jacob Reifer, Zander Bradley, Josh Cohen, Cole Heintzelman, Riley O’Neil.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Owen Reichner, Caleb Dawson, Mekhi Mundrick.
Hughesville: Ethan Snyder.
Line Mountain: Dillon Bohner, Cody Ebersole, Kelly Reed, Colton Smith.
Midd-West: Reid Dunkleberger, Carter Sauer, Gabe Regester.
Mifflinburg: Mason Breed, Rylee Stahl, Gary DeGroat Jr.
Milton: Owen Kesister, Brent Mitch.
Mount Carmel: Logan Wills, Nick Troutman, Jack Chapman, Shane Weidner, Tommy Reisinger, Mike Makowski, Collin Herb, Noah Berkoski, Brad Shurock, Dylan Pupo, Joey Bendas.
Selinsgrove: Trey Baney, Wyatt Metzger, Nick Sheaffer, Miciah Showers, Josh Nylund, Christian Kantz.
Shikellamy: Billy Nace, Derek Reitz, Joel Derr, Ryan Castillo, Nathan Minnier.
Southern Columbia: Jacob Herr, Ian Huntington, Cade Linn, Ty Roadarmel.
Warrior Run: Remington Corderman, Riley Daubert, Kenny Newman, Ahmahd Keyes, Jack Welliver, Denver Beachel, Pete Reasner.