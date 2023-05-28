The Daily Item
It was a banner weekend for District 4 at the PIAA Track & Field with athletes combining to win 48 medals, including eight gold medals.
Central Columbia’s girls and Danville’s boys won team titles in Class 2A, becoming the fifth and sixth District 4 teams to win a team title since 1980. The others include Southern Columbia boys (2021 in 2A), Danville boys (2006 in 2A), Mount Carmel boys (1998 in 2A) and Williamsport’s girls (1986, 3A).
Forty of the medals came in Class 2A, where the 2A girls from District 4 racked up 18 medals, and the boys 22.
There were three events over the course of the two-day championship meet at Shippensburg University where District 4 athletes finished first and second.
On Friday, Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold and Danville’s Bronson Krainak went 1-2 in the 2A boys javelin.
On Saturday, Danville’s Rory Lieberman and East Juniata’s Logan Strawser went 1-2 in the 2A boys 3,200. Also on Saturday, Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle and Central Columbia’s Ava Rebuck went 1-2 in the 2A girls 300 hurdles.
D4 dominates javelin
District 4 dominated the boys’ javelin competitions over the two days.
In addition to Arnold — a University of Tennessee commit — and Krainak taking the top two spots in Class 2A, Central’s Lincoln Huber was fourth. On Saturday, Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo had four throws of at least 190 feet, including a winning toss of 214-3.
The amount of respect among the throwers was evident.
Even before Arnold and the other 2A javelin medal winners returned to the infield at Seth Grove Stadium, Tennessee called to offer congratulations, the senior said. Krainak and Lincoln Huber also commended their fellow District 4 competitor.
“We’re not only competing against one another at meets, but we’re also competing with each other at Javelin Factory, so it’s all good competition,” said Arnold, who also earned a medal in the high jump.
Two Milton throwers medaled in 2A, with senior Morgan Reiner breaking the school record with a toss of 143-2 — on her final throw — to finish third and teammate Mackenzie Lopez finishing with a throw of 128-1.
“It definitely motivates me that I know I have to work harder,” Lopez said. “There’s definitely a mental game in sports a lot more than people think. It’s a lot more mental. If I work on that, I know I’ll place higher next year.”
Since Reiner will be gone from the team next year, Lopez said that it’s now her responsibility to coach up the younger throwers.
“When (Reiner) leaves, we’re obviously gonna miss our best jav thrower that we have at our school, but we know going away, the younger ones will step up and we’ll be up there to fill it,” Lopez said. “Just to keep it going, keep jav going. We know we got it. We know Milton’s the best jav around, so we got it.”
Danville’s blueprint
When Danville won in 2006, the Ironmen were boosted by Travis Miller’s first in the javelin (192-0), Josh Perrequet’s first in the high jump (6-8) and Andrew Cope’s second in the 100-meter dash (10.65). What pushed the Ironmen to 38 points — runner-up Westmont Hilltop finished with 29 — was the first-place finish posted by the 4x100 relay that popped that foursome atop the medal podium.
That was a generation ago when Danville hoisted its first team trophy. Saturday, one week after pocketing a District 4 Class AA team championship, they claimed the school’s second state crown as the Ironmen’s collective hopes were realized.
The Ironmen got 16 points from sprinter Jackson Clarke and Rory Lieberman — now a two-time state champion — eight from Krainak in the javelin and five from Gavin Holcombe in the pole vault.
“I’m glad I could be part of a team that won a championship,” Clarke said. “This will hold a special place in my heart.”
“With the exception of the relays, we were real close to the blueprint,” coach Jon Vella admitted. “I had a good feeling that this team was going to be really special. We were dropped from AAA to AA, which is where we belong, and that made the difference.”