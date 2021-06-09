Two days after edging Shamokin in nine innings to claim the District 4 Class 4A softball title, Danville saw its season come to a close to Tunkhannock in nine innings in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Danville coach Jamie Strausser said the Ironmen had a lot to be proud of, despite the state loss.
“They ended a 21-year (district title) drought at the school,” Strausser said. “They are still champions in my mind.”
For eight innings Monday, Danville's Morgan Wagner and Tunkhannock's Kaya Hannon were locked in a pitchers' duel in a Class 4A state first-round softball game.
Neither team could push a run across, but in the bottom of the ninth, Tunkhannock finally struck.
Nicole Howell doubled, and then scored on an error to give the Tigers a 1-0 win in nine innings on the campus of Marywood University in Scranton.
“Both pitchers were outstanding,” Strausser said. “One little bloop hit cost us.”
Wagner, who is headed to Towson next year, finished with 16 strikeouts in her final game for the Ironmen.
“Morgan pitched a hell of a game,” Strausser said. “I can’t ask any more from her. That was a very good performance.”
She allowed just four runners to reach third, and scattered six hits while walking just two batters.
“It was a lot of stress, but I knew I had my defense behind me,” Wagner said. “Just because they got runners on base didn’t mean we weren't going to get out of it.”
Danville (19-2) almost didn't make it to states, as the Indians put up a tough fight in the third meeting between the two teams. Danville won the two regular-season games by a combined score of 19-1.
The Ironmen were two outs away from having their season end Saturday in the District 4 Class 4A softball championship game.
However with a runner on second base — and after fouling off three pitches — Kira Snyder hit a game-tying RBI single to keep the Ironmen alive.
Two innings later, Snyder was in the opposite position when the Ironmen guaranteed themselves another game. After hitting a one-out single, Snyder stole second before Cara Bohner stepped two the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Bohner drove a double to knock in Snyder with a game-winning run, giving Danville the district title with a 3-2 win over Shamokin.
"I try to keep a positive mindset in the box, and I’m so glad it paid off (Saturday) when it counted," Bohner said. "I told myself I just needed to hit the ball and that helped me dial in on the pitch I wanted to get the walk off. Our team has worked hard to win that district title, and I’m so grateful I got to be a part of it."
Wagner allowed four hits against Shamokin, but issued six walks. Wagner walked two batters in each of the first three innings.
“I was a little frustrated, but I knew I had my team behind me,” Wagner said. “It took me a little bit. I just spun the ball in the zone and made them swing.”
Wagner finished with 19 strikeouts and retired the final seven batters she faced to allow the Ironmen to rally and win in extra-innings.
“I think it was my team behind me,” Wagner said. “Not only that, but I also worked the zone. I saw what they were swinging at, and I just pounded that.”
Bohner — who finished with three of Danville's hits — singled to lead off the third and took second on a bad throw. She advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI groundout by Lindsey Cashner to halve Shamokin's lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Hornberger retired the leadoff batter to put Shamokin two outs away from a district crown. However, Emily Herriman reached on a bunt single and stole second before scoring on Snyder's single.
Snyder avoided a tag at first base with a headfirst slide, and Herriman just beat the throw.
Neither team scored in the eighth, setting up the heroics of Snyder and Bohner in the bottom of the ninth.
“Nobody hits the ball better than her,” Strausser said of Bohner. “She is just an animal at the plate — all year long. I was hoping she was going to get up.”
Against the Tigers, the Ironmen could not come up with that clutch hit.
Hannon struck out 14 Ironmen, including all three batters she faced in the top of the ninth, and allowed only five hits.
Danville bunted for two singles in the fourth to load the bases. The inning ended when a ball was bunted foul for a strikeout. Danville bunted for a single in the seventh, and used two sacrifice bunts to get the runner to third.
“The defenses were making really good plays,” Strausser said.
Anytime Wagner was in trouble through the first eight inning, she struck out a batter, including striking out three straight to end the sixth after the leadoff hitter singled and stole second.
Wagner ended the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings with strikeouts.
“She’s done it all year long,” Strausser said. “She’s the best around as far as I’m concerned. She’s a worker. There’s a reason she is going Division I.”
In the bottom of the ninth, one defensive mistake — the only error either team committed — proved costly for the Ironmen.
“We win as a team and we lose as a team,” Strausser said.
THURSDAY
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Elm Park, Williamsport
DANVILLE 3, SHAMOKIN 2, 9 inn.
Shamokin;020;000;000 — 2-4-3
Danville;001;000;101 — 3-8-0
Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Hornberger.
Shamokin: Lindsey Glosek 2-for-3, RBI.
Danville: Cara Bohner 3-for-5, double, RBI; Lindsey Cashner 1-for-4, RBI; Kira Snyder 2-for-4, RBI.
SATURDAY
PIAA CLASS 4A
FIRST ROUND
at Marywood University, Scranton
TUNKHANNOCK 1, DANVILLE 0, 9 inn.
Danville;000;000;000 — 0-5-1
Tunkhannock;000;000;001 — 1-6-0
Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner. Kaya Hannon and Paige Marabell.
WP: Hannon. LP: Wagner.
Danville: Morgan Wagner 1-for-3, double.
Tunkhannock: Emily Shultz 2-for-4, triple; Nicole Howell 1-for-3, double, run.