The Daily Item’s 2022 first-team golf all-star squad features a state champion, four state qualifiers and three district champions.
Led by Player of the Year Hannah Rabb, the girls 2A state champion, the Daily Item all-star squad is highlighted by three-time state qualifier Nick Mahoney and District 4 champions Sam Wetmiller and Kyle Beward. Joining them on the first team is state qualifier Cole Duffy of Danville, and Selinsgrove’s Mikey Felty.
Wetmiller claimed his first individual District 4 3A title and also led the Seals to a team crown with Felty.
Beward outlasted Mahoney to claim the D4-2A title and secure a spot on The Daily Item’s all-star team. Duffy, who was also an all-conference football team, reached states after prevailing in a sudden death playoff.
