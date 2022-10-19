The Union County Conservation District (UCCD) is offering producers incentive to give soil and manure sample through its Ag Planning and Soil Health program to generate personal fertilizer plans.
Knowing the fertility of soil allows producers to best align crop needs with targeted manure applications and needing little, to no supplemental fertilizer.
Participants will receive a Nutrient Balance Worksheet with their manure and soil analysis reports to start understanding exactly how much additional fertilizer is needed to meet crops' yield goal with their planned manure rate.
Along with soil and manure sampling, Ag Planning and Soil Health program offers incentives to producers to have their state require agricultural plans (Manure or Nutrient Management and Ag E&S or Conservation Plans) updated or written specifically to producers using fertility tests. UCCD also has higher incentives available to producers who have their agricultural plans already updated to plant a minimum of three species cover crop mix this fall yet. Planting a diversity of cover crops could be yet another way for producers to enhance their soil fertility, and save some input costs come next spring.
For more information on the Ag Planning and Soil Health program, contact the Union County Conservation District. The district is located at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, and can be reached by calling 570-524-3860 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.