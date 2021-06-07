In Mr. Dock’s letter to the editor, he states that the district will spend $2,874,404.98 annually to contract with ESS. This figure is grossly inaccurate as information was shared publicly at a hearing on March 11, 2021, stating what the actual costs of outsourcing would be. Based on the proposal at that time, the district would pay $1,326,139.38 which is a savings of $721,774.77 from current costs. The Shikellamy Board of Education has since increased their offer through negotiations to raise the maximum subcontracted pay rate to $15 per hour for current employees retained through ESS. This increase in pay rate would lower the savings to the district to a total of $527,570.47.
Another misconception of the topic of outsourcing and the ESS contract is that the New Jersey economy or New Jersey employees would be brought in to work at Shikellamy. This is merely a play on words and non-factual. All employees employed by the district or through an external staffing company would remain local employees from the Central PA region.
The Shikellamy Board of Education has taken no action on outsourcing and continues to negotiate with the union.
This formal response is solely for the purpose of providing factual information and by no means should be considered an attack on Mr. Dock who is a respected individual of the Shikellamy community.
Brian Manning,
Business manager, Shikellamy School District