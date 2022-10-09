Diwali has become India’s biggest holiday season — rivaling Thanksgiving or Christmas in the United States. Over a billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs worldwide observe the holiday.
The Danville Ballroom will be the venue for the upcoming local celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15. Amishi Khara, one of the event’s organizers, explained that the holiday is a time to celebrate good fortune and the New Year. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to dress up, come together and celebrate home, friends and family.”
Diwali means “row of lights” in Sanskrit, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge of ignorance, and good over evil. The festival takes place over five days to mark the beginning of a New Year.
One of the most beautiful traditions of the festival is the creation of rangoli designs on the floor or a tabletop using powdered limestone, red ochre, dry rice flour, colored sand, quartz powder, flower petals, and colored rocks. The intricate artworks represent the happiness, positivity and liveliness of a household, and are intended to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and good luck.
The India Times website lists the days of the festival and their significance as the following:
- People clean their homes and shop for gold or kitchen utensils to help bring good fortune.
- People decorate their homes with clay lamps and create design patterns called rangoli on the floor using colored powders or sand.
- On the main day of the festival, families gather together for Lakshmi puja, a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi, followed by mouth-watering feasts and firework festivities.
- This is the first day of the new year, when friends and relatives visit with gifts and best wishes for the season.
- Celebration of brothers and sisters.
The local celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. The evening will be with prayer, traditional Indian food, entertainment, family and community fellowship. The children of the community will be performing for the guests and according to Khara “have been practicing and looking forward to it for months.”
Bringing the local community together for the most significant holiday celebrated in India means planning and preparation for the party starts well before they gather. Khara shares that decorations are being readied and will be placed in the ballroom a couple of days before the celebration. She most enjoys “bringing the community together.” The evening will feature a dinner of traditional Indian food, celebrations through prayer, music and dancing.
For tickets and information https://events.sulekha.com/danville-diwali-celebration_event-in_danville-pa_362642