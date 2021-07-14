TODAY
STORYTIME/Allenwood
The Public Library for Union County presents Storytime at the Bridge Avenue Blueberry Farm from 2-3 p.m. Ms. Davena will read the classic book, Blueberries for Sal. Afterwards, families are invited to pick blueberries at the farm at their own expense. Masks are optional and social distancing will be implemented. All ages welcome.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 11 a.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Frank Wicher Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Thursday Night Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokemon Card Club, for tweens and teens ages 11-17, meets at 4 p.m. upstairs in the conference room at Degenstein Community Library to play the Pokemon card game. Beginners welcome.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo held at 6 p.m. in the community room at Degenstein Community Library. No charge to play. All ages welcome.
FRIDAY
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg presented 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. An early childhood music curriculum that’s known around the world for its ability to engage children and adults in musical play together.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 7 p.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
YOUNG ENGINEERS/Bloomsburg
Young Engineers held 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Today’s theme: Hydraulic Platforms. Grab your lab coats and goggles for these science class. Students will learn about pneumatics, circuits, hydraulics, and more. Perfect for students ages 6 and older.
TRACTOR SHOW/Gratz
Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association Annual Tractor Show held on the Gratz Fairgrounds. Feature tractor: International Harvestor (IH). Steam engines, antique tractors, lawn and garden tractors, sawmill, gas engines, flywheel engine display, thrashing, shingle mill, toy displays, pedal pulls, stationary bailing, working train display, tractor dyno, and kids corn pit. Vendors: Scentsy, Color Street, Thirty-One, Farmasi, Anthracite Apothecary, Monat, Tasha’s Ts & More, Annette and Carol’s Quilts/Crafts/More, Paparazzi, Samantha Jo’s Photography. Gates open at 3 p.m. Food, vendors, thrashing, and the sawmill will all be open at that time. Lawn and garden tractor pulls start at 7 p.m. Pull registration begins at 6. 4X4 truck pulls start after lawn and garden tractor pulls, about 9 p.m. Free admission.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Braden McDannell performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road, will host a food distribution from 4-6 p.m. Food is thru Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. All are welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MEATLOAF & FRIES/Sunbury
An open-faced homemade meatloaf sandwich with gravy and fries served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company, No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $7.50. Dine in or take out available. Open to the public.
SATURDAY
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 7 p.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU/Bloomsburg
May The Force Be With You Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Meet and take pictures with professional Star Wars characters, make your own lightsaber, enjoy new games, crafts, food vendors. Plus dunk-a-trooper, Jedi obstacle course, blast-a-trooper and new activities for this year. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character! Purchase tickets at: http://bit.ly/bcm-maytheforce21
MODEL TRAINS/Danville
The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the air-conditioned church, corner of Pine and East Market streets. Delight in the puffing steam engines, the whistles and horns, the ice skaters, the sparkling Christmas tree, the model merry-go-round, the unloading coal cars and log cars, the barrel loader, the sawmill, and the two miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns, whenever a train comes rushing by.
TRACTOR SHOW/Gratz
Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association Annual Tractor Show continues on the Gratz Fairgrounds. Feature tractor: International Harvestor (IH). Steam engines, antique tractors, lawn and garden tractors, sawmill, gas engines, flywheel engine display, thrashing, shingle mill, toy displays, pedal pulls, stationary bailing, working train display, tractor dyno, and kids corn pit. Vendors: Scentsy, Color Street, Thirty-One, Farmasi, Anthracite Apothecary, Monat, Tasha’s Ts & More, Annette and Carol’s Quilts/Crafts/More, Paparazzi, Samantha Jo’s Photography. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast available. Tractor parade through Gratz at 10 a.m. Barbecue chicken served 11 a.m. until sold out. Kids tractor games and Dyno begin after parade. Tractor pulls begin at 2 p.m. with registration at 1. There will be classes of Stock, Open, and Modified. The band “Make Mine Country” performs 5:30-7 p.m. Smoke and Spark show by Steam Engine begins at 9 p.m.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., will be open from 9-11 a.m. for food distribution. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, also distributing cleaning and personal care items. Also, baby station. This event will be held outside. Park in the church parking lot and walk to the red pop up tent that is set up. Helpers will provide assistance if needed to carry your items. Masks are required.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
The Reaching Out food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King streets, for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food. This will be a drive thru food pantry. Enter the alley beside the church via Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. There will be boxes of extra free items at the front of the church that anyone can take whatever they can use. This will not affect your order. Volunteers to help are always needed.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Catman Stu performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR LEMONADE DAY/Northumberland
Lemonade Day held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Second Street Playground. Featuring organized games and activities, bouncing fun, balloons, pie eating, food, and lemonade stands. Prizes will be awarded for the best tasting lemonade, best theme, and best decorated stand. Susquehanna Valley Limousine has donated a limo ride for the first day of school to the People’s Choice Award winner. Registration forms are available at select businesses around town, the borough office, on Facebook on the “Lemonade Day in Northumberland” and “17857.org” pages. Deadline to register is July 17. Rain or shine event.
IDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
HOPS, VINES & WINES/Selinsgrove
Hops, Vines & Wines – Selinsgrove Beer & Wine Festival held 2-6 p.m. in Selinsgrove. Cost of tickets: $50. Along with breweries, wineries and distilleries providing samples of their beverages, the festival features food and live music by the Ann Kerstetter Band. Along with masks and social distancing, pandemic safety modifications being considered are reduced ticket sales, temperature taking and having a supply of PPEs available for anyone who needs them. Info: “Hops, Vines & Wines — Selinsgrove Beer & Wine Festival” on Facebook or www.selinsgrovebrewfest.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Brother/Sister performs 10 a.m. to noon on the Commons, during the Rudy Gelnett Saturday Farmer’s Market Music Series.
WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and consider events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public, and scheduled weather permitting.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Free Food Drive Thru, 10 a.m. to noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road. If you are have trouble securing food, pull in front parking lot of church, proceed to the left side of church up small incline, pop your truck and volunteers will put an assortment of food items in your trunk.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY/Sunbury
Christmas in July held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Cameron Park. Featuring a variety of vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a chance auction, Christmas in the Park was created to raise funds to buy new holiday decorations for the downtown. The Litefest Committee is also hoping to add a handicapped-accessible ramp to the town’s Santa House. This is the first year for the event, which will also feature Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving at noon in summer outfits and a photo station with a Christmas backdrop. Food trucks include Mexican food, gourmet hotdogs, barbecue and steaks, coffee and more. Students from Moyer’s Institute of Dance will perform, and organizers encourage other acts to apply. Crafters include handmade quill art, photography, holiday gnome figures, handmade Christmas ornaments, wooden signs, candy, soap, bath bombs, pet items and more. Potential vendors are welcome to apply. All pandemic protocols in place in July will be followed. Free admission. Info: 570-975-5951 or “City of Sunbury Litefest” on Facebook
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dave Gates performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JULY 18
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. $10 fee to visit both museums. MCHS members and students under 18 free (memberships available). Info: 570-275-8528 or Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
TRACTOR SHOW/Gratz
Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association Annual Tractor Show concludes on the Gratz Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast served and church service begins at 9 a.m. followed by cleanup. CDC guidelines will be followed.
CONCERT/Lower Augusta Township
A southern gospel concert by the Hyssong Family presented at 6:30 p.m. at Augusta Baptist Church, 1370 Boyles Run Road. A free will offering will be taken for their ministry. Info: 570-797-4153.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will be open for tours, 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook: Old Herman School.
MUSEUM TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., at the model fort, is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though the museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
CONCERT/Sunbury
Christa Beveridge will perform all-time favorite arias from operas by Mozart and Bizet, some 20th Century art songs, and well-known Broadway favorites from musicals such as Sweeney Todd and Thoroughly Modern Millie in her voice recital at 3 p.m. at Saint Monica Church, 109 Market St. Beveridge will be accompanied on piano by her mom, Kathy Bartol. Concert is free to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the needs of Saint Monica Church.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Dream Catchers perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
BUTTERFLY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a program on butterflies, featuring Rick Mikula, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. Families encouraged to attend. Program will show how to nurture and enjoy garden butterflies and moths by using the simplest of recycled household items. Guests to the program will have an opportunity to view the museum before or after the presentation. If fully vaccinated, masks are not required. Info: 570-326-3326 or online at www.tabermuseum.org.
JULY 19
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Bob Randall & Wanted performs 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park. Bring a chair.
JULY 20
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 11 a.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
Two Dollar Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. $2 admission all day. The Ex-change will host hands-on Art Cart projects 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DIY ART/Bloomsburg
DIY Art for Kids!, 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: DIY Puzzle. Create a fun DIY craft. Suggested for ages 6 and older.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
The Shoreliners perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
HIP 450 performs classic rock with an acoustic attitude, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Rt. 147.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time for ages 4 and under held at 11 a.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library. One hour of stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and playtime.
JULY 21
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 11 a.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
SUMMER CRAFT/Bloomsburg
Dog Days of Summer, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: Winter in July. Enjoy a special summer-themed craft every other Wednesday with free adult admission.
BREAKFAST WITH BARTOS/Danville
Breakfast with Jeff Bartos, 8 a.m. at The Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place. RSVP to ryan@jeffbartos.com.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-7 p.m. at Zion Church, 155 S. Main St. Books, puzzles, and collection of counted cross-stitch patterns available. Info: 570-758-3173.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose story time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. For babies to 3 years old. Music, movement and rhymes.
WEE MOVE/Sunbury
A special 45-minute movement adventure begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. Children ages 1-5 can explore tumble mats, balance beams, liquid floor tiles, basketball hoops and more. Promotes learning through play and movement.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Live music, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.