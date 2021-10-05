Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen accused the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety during testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday.
She believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation.
Do you believe Facebook and its products, like Instagram and WhatsApp, are dangerous to children and stoke division in our country?
Are you letting your children use one of Facebook’s social media platforms?
Will you personally use the social media platforms more or less following Tuesday’s testimony?
