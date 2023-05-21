This letter is in response to Bart Peters of Northumberland’s letter of May 15, “Why are they lying?” Mr. Peters is correct that greenhouse gases are naturally present in the atmosphere, and are essential to life. But, also present and damaging in the atmosphere are synthetic gases which are not natural. An example of this is chlorofluorocarbons often used as refrigerants.
According to Klima.com, driving a car burns fuel which releases carbon dioxide,” — also not natural and damaging.
So, Mr. Peters, it appears there isn’t a “global warming boogie, lying to us.” The science is common sense.
Your information is half correct but misinforms “The Daily Item’s” readers. We should all do our research. The issue is too important not to.
S.E. Jihad Levine,
Sunbury