Shingles is a painful virus that affects individuals who have had chickenpox at some time in their lives. However, doctors say it can be prevented with a vaccine known as Shingrix.
Dr. Rutul Dalal is the medical director of infectious disease at UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania. Dalal said that Shingles are affecting an increasing number of Americans. “People are getting more and more of these infections,” he said. “One in three Americans will get it in their lifetime. Yearly, one million Americans will get it.”
Shingles comes from the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, Dr. James Patterson, of Family Medicine of Evangelical in Lewisburg, said. “When the chickenpox virus goes away, it will go into the spinal cord, and when you are in times of stress or are immunocompromised it surfaces as Shingles,” Patterson said.
Dr. Blake Garmon, from Geisinger 65-Forward in Shamokin Dam, said that when the virus reactivates, the results can be severe. “When it reactivates, it often does so along the course of a peripheral nerve. A painful vesicular rash and blisters will appear,” Garmon said. “The hallmark is that it almost always is only on one side of the body and follows the distribution of that nerve along a particular part of the body.”
Shingles can be extremely painful for those affected. “The virus is very debilitating,” Dalal said. “People describe that the pain is unbearable, like a torch to the skin.”
In addition to the painful rash, those with Shingles may experience fever, nausea, or flu-like symptoms, Patterson said.
Those with Shingles may experience warning signs before the virus sets in or complications after it goes away. “You may have tingling numbness or pain prior to the blisters,” Dalal said. “Most have tingling pain in that area persisting after infection, which can be severe.”
Other complications might arise, depending on the area that the virus affects, Garmon said. “Another complication is if you get an outbreak in the nerves that supply the face, it’s possible that the shingles could affect the eye and that may lead to vision loss and chronic pain in the eye and face,” he said. “If the rash affects the nerve that leads to the ear, you can have hearing loss.”
Only those who have previously had the chickenpox are at risk of getting Shingles. Most at risk are older people, those that are immunocompromised, and people under intense stress, Patterson said.
Garmon said that it is possible for the virus to be contagious. “People who have the rash should cover it. It is possible for it to spread when it is in the rash stage between being a blister and before it crusts over,” he said. “It’s possible for others to get the virus from someone with Shingles. Those people will get chickenpox if that happens.”
Treatment for Shingles consists of antiviral medications as well as pain-reducing methods. “Treating earlier is better,” Dalal said. “Medications started within three days of getting the rash are most effective. The medication will shorten the duration of the virus. You can also apply calamine to soothe the skin.”
Luckily, Shingles are preventable through the Shingrix vaccine. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get the Shingrix vaccine,” Garmon said. “It’s a two series vaccine available to everyone over the age of 50 and should be considered for certain individuals 19 and older if they have medical conditions that suppress their immune system.”
The vaccine has been proven effective at reducing the risk of Shingles. “You get the first shot and then the second shot two to six months later. The vaccine is upwards of 90% effective in reducing risk,” Garmon said.
Dalal said that the risk is lowest for the first seven years after vaccination. “The most important thing you can do is to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” Dalal said.
Doctor Garmon also encourages everyone who qualifies to get the vaccine. “Everyone who is eligible, please talk to your primary care doctor and get the vaccine,” he said.