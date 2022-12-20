It’s the holiday season and life has been busy and hectic for everyone. There’s decorating, baking, gifts to buy — all while trying to maintain a balance at work or school.
While it is one of the most stressful times of the year, if you’ve been feeling irritable, tired and have low levels of energy, there’s a chance you might be experiencing more than seasonal stress: you could be anemic.
According to Dr. Nicholas Gorski, UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pa., anemia is when a person has a low red blood cell count. Red blood cells have hemoglobin, a protein which carries oxygen to our organs as well as carrying carbon dioxide back and forth.
“Anemia, in general, is one of the most common problems we see in the office,” said Gorski.
“One out of every 20 people that you come across will have some type of anemia,” he said. “It’s much more common than most diseases we encounter.”
Dr. Anna Griffith, hematologist at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, agreed. She also noted that patients could become anemic for various reasons.
“If your bone marrow doesn’t make enough blood cells or if you’re bleeding faster than you can produce red blood cells, you can become anemic,” she said.
The most common reasons for anemia are iron deficiency and various nutrient deficiencies, said Griffith.
“A body needs certain building blocks,” she explained. “You can’t produce the end product without iron, B12, folate and copper. Any of those deficiencies can cause anemia.”
Anemia and iron deficiency are not synonymous, Griffith added. However, iron deficiency can cause anemia.
People can suffer from anemia due to a number of factors, but some are more common than others. For example, pregnant women are often anemic, explained Griffith.
“The baby is making red blood cells, too, but you are giving some of yours to the baby and therefore many women who are pregnant are iron deficient.”
People on blood thinners or aspirin are also at increased risk of bleeding, and bleeding can cause anemia because we lose red blood cells. Older patients in general, said Griffith, are at the highest risk for bleeding.
“Hypothyroidism, excessive alcohol intake, liver disease, medications … they can all cause a decrease in your blood count,” said Gorski. “It is also fairly common — in addition to pregnancy — that women of child-bearing age and who are menstruating are particularly susceptible.
“If you have a history of any type of malabsorption from having a gastric bypass — that is a really frequent cause of anemia,” said Gorski and Griffith agreed.
While anemia can affect anyone at any age, one of the most common age groups it affects are young children and toddlers who are picky eaters and drink a lot of milk, but don’t eat a lot of iron rich foods.
A restrictive diet — like vegan or vegetarian — can also lead to a lack of proper nutrients and cause anemia.
Things like intense physical activity, older age, pregnancy, and having other chronic diseases (like diabetes or kidney disease) can all lead to anemia.
The symptoms of anemia are related to the body not having enough oxygen, said Griffith, and, the more severe the anemia, the lower the hemoglobin and, therefore, the more severe the symptoms will be.
Anemic people can expect to feel weak and tired because their body is not getting enough oxygen.
“You may be short of breath doing daily tasks, have pale skin and, if it’s severe, may feel dizzy and have chest pain if your brain or heart is not getting enough oxygen,” she said.
Another sign of iron deficiency is having unusual cravings for things that aren’t food, like ice, paper, dirt or clay. (See sidebar.)
“It’s called Pica and can be a clue that the patient’s iron levels are low,” said Griffith. “The most common Pica is ice chewing.”
First and foremost, pay attention to how you feel. If you’ve noticed you haven’t been feeling quite yourself, make an appointment.
To find out if a person is anemic, your doctor will order a CBC or “complete blood count” that will determine the number and size of the red cells.
“The main reason we want to know the size of the cells is because it helps separate what the cause might be. For instance, you can have anemia from low vitamin B12 or folate and if we prescribe iron that’s not going to help,” added Griffith.
There are some cases that aren’t as easy to manage and those that may need a larger work up, but that’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor, said Gorski.
“If you’ve not had gastric bypass or you are not pregnant, then it could be a sign of bleeding — an ulcer or sometimes even a cancer that’s undiagnosed. Finding the cause is very important in addition to just repleting the iron.”
There are no guarantees, but, in general, anemia is very treatable and can usually be treated with supplements.
Other causes of anemia, however, like that which is caused by chronic disease, is more difficult to treat because “you have to treat the ailment that is affecting people and that’s not always the easiest thing to do,” said Gorski.
“It can get overwhelming because it’s such a diverse specialty and topic in medicine,” he said.
Whether or not being anemic is something that will remain a constant or will disappear with supplements or other treatment will depend on the cause and how your body reacts to it.
“If you are pregnant and have anemia, once you have the baby you probably won’t have anemia again. But if you have kidney disease or diabetes, getting rid of anemia isn’t going to take care of those issues.”
Although some people will require iron supplementation throughout their lifetime, not everyone needs iron and, sometimes the additional iron can cause more problems if you don’t actually need it — especially constipation.
If you think you might have anemia, check in with your doctor.
“It’s important to empower patients to ask their doctors ‘what does it mean and what do we do about it?’,” said Griffith.