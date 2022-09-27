Dr. Susan Holencik, a primary care physician at Geisinger 65 Forward, in State College, said conversations about driving or not driving typically begin when a person hits their late 60s.
“At around age 70,” she said, “a person’s vision, hearing and reflexes start to slow down — and change a bit — and ultimately the discussions we have are about safety for themselves and everyone around them.”
Dr. Boris Goralnik, geriatric specialist, of UPMC in North Central PA, said telling a loved one it may be time to give up driving is tough.
Holencik agreed these discussions can be very hard to have with patients and their relatives.
Ayn Kerber, M.D. of family medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, added, “Studies have shown that the number of people over the age of 65 (who are involved in fatal accidents) has increased by 22 percent since 2008,” she said.
Kerber added, ”A person has to be able to make quick, physical and cognitive decisions because driving is a complex task and as we age there are several things that go into that.”
The experts agree that chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, history of strokes, or cognitive impairments like the wear and tear of aging or dementia can be factors in deciding when it’s time for someone to not get behind the wheel.
“But, combining any health issues or medications an individual is taking can also impair driving,” Kerber added.
“While age is not a reason to stop driving,” Kerber said, “as part of yearly physicals, once a person is over 65, we do a more screening on general concerns that impact driving safety — like risks for falls or driving.”
“Feedback from family members and care takers about their loved one’s driving performance is often the first indicator that driving may not be safe,” Goralnik said.
Beginning the processHolencik said no longer being able to drive is viewed as a loss of independence, so what she tries to do — once someone starts to think about taking that ability away — is to come up with suggestions.
“The use of taxis, Ubers, public transits and, sometimes, contacting the local agency on aging offices can be helpful. We want people to have options.”
One problem, for many in the Valley, is that public transportation is not an option. This lack makes the transition more difficult.
Another suggestion is to have someone ride along with a friend or relative to observe their driving.
That person can see if things are getting more difficult with the driver’s reaction times, being frustrated or angry in traffic, or whether or not they can turn around to back up,” Holencik said.
“I think it’s important if I have a patient I am really concerned about for them to visit a center where they do fit-to-drive tests,” she said.
The test puts drivers through a series of events and it could be eye-opening. Holencik said she sees patients who don’t think they did great and they did. “It’s eye-opening for families — both ways,” she added.
The experts suggest before someone gives up driving completely, it might be helpful to begin the process by not driving at night, or not driving during rush hour, or by grouping errands into one “drive.”
One additional option, Holencik reminds patients and relatives, is to consider scheduling a fit-to-drive test.
The final decision
“It’s an issue on how this comes to light because the person is far less likely to identify a problem,” Kerber said.
After observing a relative or friend’s driving, Kerber said she recommends they try and identify someone who can begin a discussion or introduce the idea of driving concerns.
“The following information should always be considered when older adults are deciding when the right time is to turn over the keys: an inability to perform activities of daily living; a history of falls and gait impairments; and decreased visual acuity and visual field impairments are risk factors for unsafe driving and crashes.”
“These are often hard conversations, but they’re very important,” Goralnik said. “Concerned family members, loved ones, or care givers should consult with the driver’s physician for support in explaining the risks and helping the driver make an educated choice for themselves.”