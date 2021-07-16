A Geisinger doctor said it is important for people suffering from Alzheimer’s to balance the benefit with risks of a new drug whose Food and Drug Administration approval continues to face considerable scrutiny.
Last week, a month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, U.S. health regulators announced new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The change, the FDA said, is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City both said they will not use the drug on patients, according to The New York Times. A Geisinger spokesman said Thursday the health system is reviewing its use of the drug.
Geisinger neurologist Dr. Glen Finney said this week he was glad to see the updates on the initial approval.
“I was surprised at how broadly worded the initial approval was,” he said. “I was thankful there has been some work on clarifying its use.”
Biogen, maker of the drug, said the update is designed to “clarify” the patient group studied in the company trials that led to approval. According to Finney, Aduhelm hasn’t been shown to reverse or significantly slow Alzheimer’s, rather it reduces clumps of amyloids in the brain. Reducing the protein’s growth on the brain could slow the onset of Alzheimer’s.
“Aduhelm is directed toward amyloid in the brain and studies show it does do a good job removing amyloid,” he said. “It is less clear, a year and a half into treatment, how much life-effect it has.”
For that reason, the drug treatment can be effective withmild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer’s
While there is no cure, Finney said the drug is “probably to date, the thing that has the most evidence of reducing amyloid in the brain. In a way, they felt it was safe enough to approve.”
Three of FDA’s outside advisers resigned over the FDA’s approval, with Harvard researcher Dr. Aaron Kesselheim calling it the “worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”
Last week, Kesselheim tweeted that the change was “a welcome step” but added that the FDA and Biogen should do much more to combat “misperceptions about this drug.”
“It’s a responsible move by both the FDA and Biogen to maximize the safety while giving the drug the best chance to work,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic, who has consulted for Biogen and other drugmakers. The drug’s side effects include brain swelling and bleeding, which have forced some patients to drop out of the study.
“Some will say anything is better than nothing,” Finney said. “But it is important to balance the benefit to the risk. You need to have very serious discussions with providers and doctors. There is relatively small evidence of effects and there are real risks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.