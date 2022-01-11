When Dr. Richard Smith was a primary care physician in Nashville, he witnessed an example of how a patient benefited from being his own advocate.
A man with mild to moderate cardiac risk factors complained of chest discomfort, but his health insurance company refused to pay for a particular test.
“So we got him one (other) study that was negative for heart disease,” Smith said. “But he kept having the discomfort, and he looked it up and researched it and was persistent, and he came back to my office and said, ‘Doc, I’m still having these issues.’ And I listened to his story, and it sure sounded like he was (right).”
More wrangling with the insurance company at last procured another test — which was also negative. Still the man insisted something serious was going on, so Smith finally was able to arrange a heart catheterization, which discovered a three-vessel heart disease, and the man underwent bypass surgery the next day.
“It’s because of his persistence and not willing to give up,” Smith said. “He did himself a great favor.”
The first step in patients being their own advocate starts with preparation.
“I think it’s critical that patients make a list of their concerns and prioritize them because this will help guide the visit and help focus time and energy where we need to,” said Sonia Reich, nurse practitioner at Family Medicine of Evangelical, in Milton.
Another list to bring: medications.
“We always recommend patients bring their medication bottles or the most updated medication list,” said Dr. Marcus Powers, primary care physician at UPMC Lock Haven. “That helps our staff a lot because sometimes there might be some confusion or patients don’t really know what medications they’re taking or even the dose, and that’s important for us to know if we want to make any adjustments to those medications.”
Acknowledging that it’s frustrating to be asked the same questions over and over, Reich noted that it’s done for patient safety, and double-checking medications has led to finding and correcting errors.
For patients who monitor stats like blood pressure or blood sugar at home, doctors recommend bringing those numbers to a PCP visit.
“That just gives us a whole lot more information on what their normal day looks like, based on those recordings,” Powers said.
Another suggestion: bring a friend or family member along. It may sound counterintuitive to being an empowered patient, but that extra set of eyes and ears can be helpful, especially for patients who are a little anxious or if they have cognitive, hearing or visual impairments.
“This is a fairly widely studied topic,” Smith said. “The average person remembers somewhere between 15 and 20 percent of what you tell them in an office visit.”
Medical providers try to compensate for that by providing written documentation for patients, but not all patients read those papers, and it’s just better to have a trusted person to discuss the patient’s concerns.
“Two heads are better than one here,” Smith said.
He added that the friend or family member might also be the individual the patient will lean on as they work through their issue, and it helps if that person is educated on the situation.
“That person can remind you of the things you want to talk about and take notes to help you remember what your provider talked about,” Reich said.
“In general, a well-informed patient, somebody who’s empowered to look after their own health care, can be quite an asset,” Smith said. “Because people who are well informed and interested in their care are more likely to do the things they need to do to make it right. They’ll get generally better responses to therapies.”