The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Justin Turner hit a grand slam and a solo homer for the Dodgers, who emphatically became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
The Dodgers sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. With thousands of their blue-clad fans cheering them on at Petco Park, the Dodgers also reduced to two their magic number for winning the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons.
Los Angeles, with the best record in the majors at 96-43, sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. The Dodgers did their usual post-victory handshake line.
Mets 9, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help the Mets beat the Marlins and maintain their slim lead atop the NL East.
Tómas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets, who fell out of the lead for the first time since April 11 following the series opening loss Friday. They retook the top spot by a half game with their victory Saturday and defending World Series champion Atlanta’s loss at Seattle.
Phillies 7, Nationals 5
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning in a game interrupted 3 hours, 36 minutes by rain.
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and had four RBIs. The delay came with the Phillies leading 1-0 through two innings and was the longest single in-game break in franchise history. The Phillies kept their hold on the second NL wild-card spot with 22 games left and their first playoff appearance since 2011 well in sight.
Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 6
DENVER — Zac Gallen retired the first nine batters he faced to extend his scoreless innings streak to 44 1/3 innings, seventh longest in MLB history.
Gallen struck out 11 in six innings to win for the seventh time in his last eight starts.
He passed Brandon Webb with a scoreless first inning to set the franchise record at 42 1/3 innings. An RBI single by C.J. Cron in the fourth ended Gallen’s streak.
Cardinals 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the Cardinals over the Pirates.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.
Brewers 7, Reds 6
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Brewers withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt.
Willy Adames and Tellez hit back-to-back homers off Reds starter Justin Dunn in the Brewers’ four-run second inning.
Tellez added a solo shot off Luke Farrell in the fourth inning for his 30th homer.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 10, Rays 4
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and the Yankees routed Tampa Bay to reopen a 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East.
New York built a 10-1 lead with a seven-run second inning and took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand. The Yankees’ division lead, which stood at 15 1/2 games in early July, was down to 3 1/2 games after the second-place Rays won Friday’s series opener.
Astrsos 12, Angels 4
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston’s five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros defeated the Angels for their 90th win of the season.
Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.
Guardians 4, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers to back another strong start from Shane Bieber and the Guardians finished off a sweep of the Twins.
Bieber went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven.
A’s 10, White Sox 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Vimael Machin hit a two-run double in the decisive fifth inning to back Cole Irvin’s second straight winning decision.
Defending AL Central champion Chicago had a four-game winning streak end with just the club’s third loss in 12 games as it chases first-place Cleveland in the division race down the September stretch.
Royals 4, Tigers 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings as the Royals beat the Tigers to salvage the finale of the three-game series.
Red Sox 1, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and the Red Sox defeated the fading Orioles. The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox.
Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings and Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game as the Rangers beat the Blue Jays.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 8, Braves 7
SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game, connecting in the ninth inning and rallying the Mariners over the Braves.
The Mariners moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for the top AL wild-card spot. Atlanta fell to 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.