The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1.
Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36. Kershaw reached 2,800 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.
Mets 9, National 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.
Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East.
Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks beat Milwaukee.
Arizona starter Merrill Kelly struck out seven over six innings as he surpassed the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He allowed one run and four hits.
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes also crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time.
Giants 8, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the Giants, who beat the playoff-bound Padres.
The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday night. San Diego finished 89-73, its first winning record in a full season since going 90-72 in 2010, when it missed the playoffs.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 3
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pirates beat the playoff-bound Cardinals. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh.
Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates.
Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was given the day off in the final regular season game of his 22-year career.
St. Louis hosts Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Cubs 15, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101.
The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, tying for last in the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season.
Marlins 12, Braves 9
MIAMI — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami’s manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs.
Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week.
The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami’s final 69-93 record surpassed its 2021 finish by two games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 4, Yankees 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season and 62 home runs for Aaron Judge. With Judge out of the lineup a day after setting the American League single-season homer record, the AL East champions lost their regular-season finale.
Jose Trevino homered for the Yankees, who missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time.
Guardians 9, Royals 2
CLEVELAND — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Guardians beat the Royals in their final tune-up for the postseason.
Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. The AL Central champions are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70.
Twins 10, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began.
He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. .
Red Sox 6, Rays 3
BOSTON — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season.
Xander Bogaerts had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox.
The 30-year-old shortstop is eligible to become a free agent this offseason. He was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd.
Mariners 5, Tigers 4
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning.
Rodríguez set a franchise record with his sixth lead off homer of the season and finished off his rookie campaign hitting .284 with 25 doubles, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
Orioles, Rays split
BALTIMORE — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of their doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Baltimore went 83-79 for a remarkable 31-game improvement from a year ago. Fans gave the team a standing ovation after the second game, and players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
Athletics 3, Angels 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Athletics beat the Angels.
Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 3, Phillies 2
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to a win over the Phillies.
Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help Houston to its fourth victory in five games.
It was the career-best 17th win for Valdez (17-6), which ranks second in the American League.