HAVEN TO HOMEBaxter is a 20 pound schnauzer who recently found himself homeless after the death of his owner. Baxter is friendly to everyone who visits at his foster home and enjoys the company of the older resident dog. He is playful and active and gave the chickens and cats a chase when visiting at a friend’s home. He enjoys spending time outdoors, loves walks and is a good walking companion. Baxter takes treats gently (plus, he doesn’t have a lot of teeth) and knows some basic commands. He is accustomed to a quieter home and is not a fan of quick movements or strange sounds and would love a quiet forever home. He is up-to-date with vaccines, microchipped, neutered, and on flea/tick/heartworm preventative.
The ”Spice Litter” puppies will soon be ready for adoption. Mom is a sweet, 35 pound, mixed breed, dad is unknown. Puppies are an assortment of tan, black, brown, and brindle. See the “Spice Litter” on haventohome.org for mom Peggy, Anise Star, Basil, Chili, Cinnamon, Coriander, Curry, Ginger, Nutmeg, and Pepper and complete and adoption application.
Penelope is a small, white, wire haired terrier mix who is about 1 year old. She looks like she could have some West Highland Terrier in her. She came in to rescue from a southern shelter with her puppies and they’re all looking for their forever homes in central Pa. Phoebe is a little fawn-colored female and Piper is a light brown brindle female. The puppies were 8 weeks old on Aug. 23 and are ready to go to their forever homes.
Haven to Home Canine Rescue is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization, that was founded in June 2008. Foster homes care for the dogs that are awaiting their forever homes.
Most of our foster homes and volunteers are in the Union, Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Montour County areas of Central PA
Dogs for adoption have been completely vetted, are spayed/neutered, and microchipped
An application, references, home visit, and adoption donation are required.
Go to www.haventohome.org email haventohome@gmail.com to learn more about adopting or fostering or making a donation. On Facebook too. Call 570-884-5067 if you don’t have Internet access. Mailing address: Haven to Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 851, Berwick, PA 18603.