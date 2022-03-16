The state Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday and the federal Bureau of Prisons moved prisons in Union County out of the most restrictive mitigation levels with no active cases reported at any of the four sites.
DOH officials added 788 cases of the coronavirus statewide in its latest data, including six new cases in the Valley. Northumberland County had five new cases with Union County adding one. Cumulative totals in Montour and Union counties dropped by one as the state reconciles testing data with addresses.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 757, the lowest total since July 29, 2021.
DOH officials added 53 deaths to the state’s toll on Wednesday, the second day in a row with at least 50 deaths statewide. There was one death recorded in Montour County, the first in that county in a week and first in the Valley in six days.,
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 16 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 26 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 13 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 23 percent over the last week, deaths were down 25 percent and hospitalizations were down 22 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 575 hospitalizations statewide, down a dozen from Tuesday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 9, 2021, and the ninth consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 106 in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 62 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally, up four. There were 32 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down four.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had eight patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. There was one COVID patient in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, one patient was treated in the ICU and on a ventilator. None of the three COVID patients at the Union County hospital were fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood have both moved to Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. It is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 30 prisons nationally are at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 are at Level 2 and 32 are at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities' COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Wednesday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were three inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 48 inmate cases — down six — and another 49 staff cases, up one.