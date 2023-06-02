Dolores A. Mayer, 89, Millmont

Dolores A. Mayer, 89, of Millmont entered into rest on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1933, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Herbert Wirth and Alda (Badger) Wirth. On Jan. 26, 1957, in Mifflinburg, she married Robert D. Mayer, who survives.
Dolores was a homemaker.
She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and taking care of her home.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by seven children, three daughters-in-law and three sons-in-law: Robert and Celeste Mayer of Quakertown, Joey and Amy Mayer of Marietta, Karl Mayer of Mifflinburg, Melody and Thomas Colelli of Holly Springs, N.C., Mindy and Kevan Leberfinger of Northumberland, Monica and Jeffrey Leberfinger of Hummelstown, and Matthew and Joellyn Mayer of Westfield, IN.; thirteen grandchildren: Kevin, Julia, Katherine, William, Philip, Brandon, Rebecca, Jessica, Collin, Beau, Emmitt, Miranda and Genevieve; one great-grandchild, Abigail, and a sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen and Charles Pursell of Penns Creek.
She was preceded in death by five brothers: John Wirth, Gordon Wirth, Herbert Wirth. Gary Wirth and Lionel Wirth, and five sisters: Edna Swalwell, Helen Vayda Long, June Hoffman, Nancy Mielke and Marion Sauers.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at noon with Rev. Albert Hartley officiating.
Interment will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
To share in Dolores‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.