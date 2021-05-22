Dolores A. “Dee” (Shipe) Tanner, age 88, of 73 Columbia Hill Road, Danville, died at her home Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, after an illness.
Born in Northumberland county on Oct. 2, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Agnes (Conrad) Shipe.
She attended the Trevorton High School where she played in the band.
She worked in garment factories for 20 years and later worked for Weller Vending, Walmart and part-time for Weis Markets.
Dee was a member of St. Paul’s “Straub’s” Lutheran Church where she served on the council. She was a volunteer for Lutheran Brotherhood since 1985 and served as a coordinator for them at St. Paul’s Church.
She enjoyed working with a quilting group making quilts for the needy and also for Lutheran World Relief, sewing and alteration projects.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Tanner on Dec. 7, 2013, ending a marriage of 63 years, also by two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are two sons, William P. Tanner, Allentown and Scott E. Tanner of Hummels Wharf; a daughter, Carol M., wife of Timothy Sones, Bloomsburg; two grandchildren, Kayla (Tanner) Bitler and Eric Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Rylie Bitler, and also by a special niece and her husband, Linda and Jim Stover.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Roat Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville with her pastor Rev. Vicki Schaffner. Interment will follow in Straub’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Paul’s (Straub’s) Lutheran Church, 60 Frosty Valley Road, Danville, PA 17821 or to Commonwealth Health and Hospice, 1409 North Market St., Suite 202, Berwick, PA 18603.
Whenever you hear someone sing Amazing Grace or In the Garden, please smile for Mom.
