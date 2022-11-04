Dolores E. Snyder, 86, of Dalmatia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born July 4, 1936, in Paxton, Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County, the only child of Steward J. and Sarah A. (Troutman) Martz. She was a beloved niece of Miss Leah Troutman and Mrs. Bertha (Troutman) Cleaver.
She was married to Elwood R. Snyder on Aug. 8, 1953, and they had been married 60 years when he passed away March 26, 2014. She was also preceded in death by a son, Terry L. Snyder.
She was an active member of Trinity UCC, Dalmatia, where she had previously served as a children’s Sunday school teacher and volunteer recording secretary.
She was also a career mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved being with her family.
She is survived by her four sons, Randall R. and his wife Debra of Dalmatia, Brian S. and his wife Jill of Millersburg, Steven J. of Camp Hill, and Daniel E. and his wife Elizabeth of Harrisburg; three daughters, Debra E. Fisher and her husband Keene of Northumberland, Karen L. Paul and her husband Harold of Herndon, Tama A. Brenneke and her husband Douglas of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one daughter-in-law, Deborah W. Snyder wife of Terry; 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Grace Community Church, 1218 PA-225, Herndon, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall.
Burial will be in Stone Valley Cemetery for members of the family.
Donations can be made to her church at 2082 State Route 147, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg location.