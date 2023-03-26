Dolores Jean (Croutharmel) Adams of Northumberland, PA entered into eternal peace on March 24, 2023.
Born in McClellan, Pa., on March 20, 1938 to Leo and Sara (Bolton) Croutharmel, she was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and caretaker.
Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Mahoney Joint High School where she was a talented and highly respected trumpet player, winning numerous awards and competitions.
Dolores' fierce love for those in her life was evident by her actions. She had a limitless, unconditional love for her family that they will carry with them forever. Dolores was known for speaking the truth, dependability, and welcoming those fortunate enough to meet her into her home, heart, and perhaps on a lucky day, into the comfort and warmth of her kitchen, one of her many happy places.
These attributes benefited not only her family but those individuals with disabilities she supported over many years. She set the standard for how people living in group home settings should be cared for and treated.
She worked as a supervisor at Keystone Human Services until her retirement at the age of 75. Previously, she was a manager at Montgomery Wards Department Store and subsequently started her own restaurant business, Adams' Good Old Days, along with a catering business, pizza shop, and donut shop. Her drive and work ethic were second to none.
Dolores' greatest joy in life came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They include Daniel Adams, Selinsgrove; Adam Monsalve (Jennifer) Fairfax, Va.; Sara Jennings (John), Fletcher N.C.,; Leo Funk (Alana), Nashville, Tenn., and Sam Funk, Grand Canyon, Ariz. Her two great grandchildren, Emilia and Jack, gave her some of the happiest and most rewarding moments of her life. Dolores also enjoyed spending time with her "granddog," Barkley 26. Together, they cheered for her beloved Nittany Lions each football season.
Dolores is also survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Adams Funk of Millmont, and Bonnie Monsalve of Hendersonville, N.C. Her daughters will forever be grateful for the lifetime of support, guidance, and love from their beloved mom. Dolores is survived by her sister, Joanne Franke of Millersburg, and was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Croutharmel of Dalmatia. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless lives touched.
Dolores will be be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Elizabethville. A celebration of her life will be held this summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dolores' honor can be made to Spiritual Care Services. Checks can be mailed to: Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention: Development, 1 Hospital Drive Lewisburg, PA 17937. In the check memo please write "donation to Spiritual Care Services in memory of Dolores Adams." You can also make a donation online at evanhospital.com.
Donations in Dolores' memory can also be mailed to: Shared Support, serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 218 Bridge Avenue Sunbury, PA 17801. Please put "in memory of Dolores Adams" in the check memo.