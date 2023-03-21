Dolores “Dee” M. (Francovich) Barbour, 73, of 3799 Golf Ave., Little River, S.C., passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at her home.
Born Sept. 28, 1949, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Lucille (Maldonado) Francovich and Joseph Francovich. She was married to Dwight E. “Bob” Barbour who survives.
Dee was a 1967 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
She loved her family and friends and she loved to cook, especially if she was having guests and entertaining. She enjoyed visits from her friends and family from Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina. Dee enjoyed decorating her home or homes of friends who were moving to Little River. She had a great flair for beach décor.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight “Bob” and his many siblings from North Carolina; her sister, Barbara McCowan of Florida; brother, Larry (Joan) Francovich of Sunbury; niece, Lisa (Russell) Cederberg of Florida; nephews, Brian Vogin and Brett Francovich; and great-nephews, Matthew Vogin and Nicolas and Matthew Quattrocchi.
Dee was preceded in death by a niece, Kim Quattrocchi of Texas.
In accordance with her wishes there was no viewing.
Dee fought a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Family members Debbie Elliott and Michael Barbour helped take care of her at her home.