Dolores M. Peifer, 71, of Herndon, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late John Hummel and Gottfriedl (Lorenz) Hummel. Dolores was married to Truman Peifer for 51 years.
Dolores retired as a bookkeeper. She was an active member in her local American Business Women’s Association chapter and supported the National Anatolian Shepherd Rescue Network. She enjoyed raising goats, chickens, and ducks and was an avid reader.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Truman Peifer of Herndon; son and daughter-in-law, Duane Peifer and Elizabeth Teegarden in Rochester, N.Y.; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Russel Eisenhuth in Millmont; niece, Nyssa Stem, her husband David Stem, and grandniece Ariyah Stem.
No services will be held per Dolores’s wishes.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
