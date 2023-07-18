Dolores T. Smith, 85, a resident of Nottingham Village, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023.
She was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late William and Stella (Rozoskie) Seedor. Dolores was a 1955 graduate of Shamokin High School and was employed by several retail businesses.
Dolores was a Christian who loved her gardens and took great joy from her flowers.
She was an avid reader whose greatest joy was found in shopping with her daughters, going to yard sales and spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by her five children, Joyce (Michael) Robel of Shamokin, Janice Mottern of Northumberland, Jill (Michael Jr.) Pope of Northumberland, John (Tina) Kahler of Wilmington, N.C., JoAnn (Scott) Wilson of New Braunfels, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her sister, Joanne (Henry) Augustine of Bloomsburg.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In honor of her love of animals, contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice.