The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Jasson Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat, and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major leaguer as New York slugged its way to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
DJ LeMahieu sent the second pitch from Justin Verlander (10-7) into the right-field seats for a leadoff shot, and there were two outs in the first inning when Verlander walked Giancarlo Stanton. Then, on the second pitch he saw and his first swing in the majors, Domínguez connected to make it 3-0.
At just 20 years, 206 days old, the highly touted Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first MLB game. He was the first Yankees hitter to go deep in his initial big league at-bat since Judge on Aug. 13, 2016. Domínguez became the youngest player to appear in a game for the Yankees since 19-year-old pitcher José Rijo in July 1984 — and the youngest position player since 20-year-old outfielder Stan Javier in April 1984.
José Abreu hit a solo homer for the Astros. Stanton had a two-run homer for the Yankees.
New York starter Carlos Rodon (2-4) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings.
METS 2, MARINERS 1
NEW YORK — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and New York cooled off first-place Seattle.
Brandon Nimmo homered, Kodai Senga struck out 12 over seven innings, and Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his major league debut — including a double in his first at-bat that was the hardest-hit ball by a Mets player this season.
CUBS 6, REDS 2, 1ST GAME; REDS 3, CUBS 2, 2ND GAME
CINCINNATI – Noelvi Marte’ s two-out single in the ninth drove in the winning run as Cincinnati rallied to beat Chicago and split a doubleheader between the playoff contenders.
Nick Martini homered off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay (2-5) with one out in the ninth to tie the game. Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed with a single. Pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild stole second, went to third on an errant throw and scored easily on Marte’s hit.
Chicago won the first game with Cody Bellinger driving in three runs and rookie right-hander Jordan Wicks turning in another quality start. Bellinger also hit a two-run homer in the second game.
MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 5, 11 INNINGS
WASHINGTON — Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally in the 11th inning, and Miami beat Washington.
Tanner Scott (7-4) earned the win, and Miami second baseman Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 with a walk and raised his major league-leading average to .350.
GUARDIANS 3, RAYS 2
CLEVELAND — Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending Cleveland past Tampa Bay.
The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andrés Giménez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias’ single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5).
TWINS 5, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jordan Luplow and Christian Vázquez snapped extended slumps with home runs in the go-ahead seventh inning, and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat slumping Texas.
Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-8) had seven strikeouts and allowed only one run and three hits over six innings.
Max Scherzer also struck out seven, allowing only one hit over six scoreless innings before Texas’ bullpen gave up a 1-0 lead. Brock Burke (5-3) took the loss for the Rangers (75-59) who lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
BREWERS 7, PHILLIES 5
MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm committed a two-out error in the eighth inning that allowed three runs to come home as Milwaukee rallied to beat Philadelphia.
Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs, who split a doubleheader with Cincinnati.
The Brewers trailed 5-4 and had the bases loaded when Owen Miller, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day, stepped to the plate against Jeff Hoffman. Facing a 2-2 count, Miller hit a grounder that Bohm failed to backhand — allowing all three runners to score.
Trea Turner gave Philadelphia a 5-3 lead with a three-run homer off Devin Williams with two outs in the top of the eighth, when the Phillies scored four times. Williams (8-3) failed to convert a save for the fourth time in 35 opportunities, but got the win by retiring the side in order in the ninth.
TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 2
CHICAGO — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched neatly into the seventh, and Detroit beat Chicago.
Rodriguez (10-7) bounced back from a loss to Houston last week with a solid outing against struggling Chicago, helping Detroit win its second straight after losing five in a row.
The White Sox came up short in their first game since chairman Jerry Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday. Getz took over after after GM Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams were fired last week.
ROYALS 13, RED SOX 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jordan Lyles pitched eight strong innings, Salvador Perez hit two home runs, and Kansas City routed Boston.
Lyles (4-15), who leads the major leagues in losses, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out seven and did not give up a walk. He didn’t give up a run until Alex Verdugo’s two-out homer in the eighth.
PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 2, 10 INNINGS
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen came off the bench and knocked in the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th, helping Pittsburgh beat St. Louis and extend its winning streak to four games.
McCutchen, pinch hitting for Alfonso Rivas, hit a grounder up the middle off JoJo Romero (4-2) that eluded second baseman Nolan Gorman, scoring automatic runner Endy Rodríguez. Llover Peguero scored on a wild pitch, and Bryan Reynolds drove in Ji Hwan Bae with a sacrifice fly to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-1.
Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Colin Selby (2-0) each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, setting the stage for David Bednar to earn his 30th save.
The Cardinals’ Willson Contreras hit his 16th home run of the season in the sixth inning.
