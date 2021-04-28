The Danville News
Danville defeated Mifflinburg and Jersey Shore in a pair of five-inning games by a combined score of 33-6 on Thursday and Friday last week, but things didn’t go as well Monday.
The Ironmen committed 10 errors in a 13-4 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I loss to Shikellamy, including outfield miscues on each of the first two hits of the game.
The Braves, in fact, lined the game’s first three pitches for hits by Balestrini, Blaise Wiest and Duncan Weir, the latter two plating runs. Shikellamy scored its seven first-inning runs on six hits, a walk and five errors.
“When the first three pitches of the game are all hit really hard, compounded by little mistakes, and they’re sending guys on the basepaths, it’s kind of difficult to process that early in the game that many things,” said Danville coach Devin Knorr. “I mean, we had a lot of things go wrong early, and, to be honest, we never recovered. We had a couple weeks’ worth of defensive mistakes.”
Danville (6-6, 6-5) opened its season with a 12-3 win at Shikellamy.
“We opened our year down there, and, in a very similar manner, what happened to us today happened to them. We got a big win,” said Knorr. “They came back and gave us one back today. It was their day out of the gates.
“We have to play better. This was not our best effort, and hopefully we got all of it out of our system in just one night.”
The one silver lining for Danville was its four pitchers — Daniel Knight, Lane Berkey, Joey Delbo and C.J. Outt — combined for 12 strikeouts. That helped keep 10 Braves on the bases, seven in scoring position.
On Wednesday, the Ironmen dropped a 3-1 game to Montoursville.
The Ironmen had 11 hits, but left seven runners on base in the loss.
Nick Reeder went six innings for the win, scattering 11 singles, allowing one earned run for the Warriors (7-3 overall, 6-3 HAC-I). He struck out two and walked one.
Danville scored a run in the sixth inning on a Gabe Benjamin RBI groundout.
The Ironmen got the leadoff runner on in the seven on Jack Smiley’s single. That chased Reeder, but Grayson Rinker got a lineout double play and strikeout to end the game.
In the win over the Bulldogs, Smiley went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs, Daniel Knight also knocked in three, and Danville rallied for 15 runs over the fourth and fifth innings for the HAC-I win.
The Ironmen trailed 3-1 after three innings before scoring six times in the fourth. They added nine runs an inning later on four hits, five walks, two errors and a sacrifice fly.
Zach Gordon struck out eight and walked just one in a five-hitter.
Against Mifflinburg, Connor Kozick went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, and Berkey struck out seven in five innings to lead Danville to a 17-3 win.
The Ironmen broke open a 3-2 game with eight runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Delbo’s two-run double. An inning later, Kozick ripped a two-run double, and pinch-hitter Kyler Schwartz knocked in two with a single as Danville scored six times.
Berkey, a junior left-hander, scattered seven hits in the complete-game win.
WEDNESDAY
Montoursville 3, Danville 1
Montoursville;110;001;0 — 3-7-0
Danville;000;001;0 — 1-11-0
WP: Nick Reeder; LP: Zach Gordon; S: Grayson Rinker.
Montoursville: Nolan Kutney 1-for-3, double; Maddix Dalena 2-for-4, run; Dylan Moll, 1-for-3, homer (2nd, solo); Cameron Weihermuller-Francis 2-for-3.
Danville: Gordon 2-for-4; Mason Raup 2-for-4; K.J. Riley 2-for-3; Gabe Benjamin 2-for-3, RBI.
MONDAY
Shikellamy 13, Danville 4
Shikellamy;720;022;0 — 13-12-1
Danville;030;010;0 — 4-9-10
Mason Deitrich and Drew Balestrini. Daniel Knight, Lane Berkey (2), Joey Delbo (5), C.J. Outt (7) and Mason Raup.
WP: Deitrich. LP: Knight.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blaise Wiest 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; Duncan Weir 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Fitzgerald 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Davis Marshall 1-for-4, 2 runs; Wyatt Faust 2-for-5, RBI; Kyle Schaeffer 2-for-4, double, run.
Danville: Zach Gordon 2-for-3, RBI; Raup 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Ian Persing 1-for-4, double, run; Delbo 1-for-3; Brady Hill 1-for-1, RBI; Connor Kozick 1-for-3, run; Jack Smiley 2-for-3, run.
FRIDAY
Danville 16, Jersey Shore 3 (5 inn.)
Danville 010 69 — 16-10-1
Jersey Shore 201 00 — 3-5-4
Zach Gordon and Mason Raup. Brandon Laubach, Owen Anderson (4), Nate Myers (4), Gage Martzall (5) and Tyler Bauder.
WP: Gordon. LP: Anderson.
Danville: Gordon 2 runs; Mason Raup run, RBI; Daniel Knight 1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ian Persing 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Joey Delbo 1-for-3, run; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Reece McCarthy 3 runs, RBI; Connor Kozick 2-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Smiley 4-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Jersey Shore: Anderson 1-for-3, run; Karter Peacock 2-for-2, home run (1st, solo), run, 2 RBIs; Brandon Laubach 1-for-3; Kooper Peacock 1-for-2, triple, RBI.
THURSDAY
Danville 17, Mifflinburg 3 (5 inn.)
Danville 300 86 — 17-15-0
Mifflinburg 110 01 — 3-7-6
Lane Berkey and Mason Raup, Kyler Schwartz (5). Allen Stamm, Zeb Hufnagle (4) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Berkey. LP: Stamm.
Danville: Zach Gordon 1-for-4, run, RBI; Raup 1-for-3, 2 runs; Schwartz 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Daniel Knight 2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Carl Price 1-for-1, RBI; Ian Persing 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joey Delbo 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Connor Kozick 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Jack Smiley 2-for-3, run; Berkey 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 3-for-3, home run (5th, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Liam Church 1-for-3; Zach Wertman RBI; Cade Dressler 1-for-3; Gavin Martin 1-for-2, double; Whittaker 1-for-2.