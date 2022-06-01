It is with shattered hearts that we announce Dominic “Dom” Lynn Clausen drew his last breath of life on May 24, 2022, at his home in Northumberland. Dom was 36 years old.
Dom was born on March 23, 1986, in Traverse City, Mich., to Lucinda M. Mantz (née Conroy, formerly Clausen) and Alan M. Clausen.
Guided by his tender and playful heart, Dom cherished the companionship of family and friends. He thrived best in nature, whether in water, on an ATV, while mountain biking, tending to a bonfire, or caring for his yard. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled tradesman, owning and operating a successful contracting business for several years.
Dom’s journey included living in Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Washington, where he was always quick to make new friends. He was revered as a “shirt off his back,” and “give you his last dime” type of man. Surprisingly, mowing the lawns of loved ones was among the many gifts he was always tickled to give.
His smile was infectious, and his capacity for love was endless. The admiration and eternal love he felt for each of his children is unquestionable and exquisite.
Dom was preceded in death by his parents, Lucinda M. Conroy and Alan M. Clausen; stepfather, Wayne Mantz; his paternal grandparents, Constance and Walter Clausen; maternal grandparents, Sylvia (nèe Denoyer, formerly Conroy) and Julius Boyd; as well as far too many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Dominic is survived by and will be remembered with great affection by his family and friends, especially fiancée, Stormy Jones; his children, Isaiah Clausen (9), Carson Reed (3), and Adelia Skye Clausen (1); his sister Tonya (John) Lance and nephew Oliver; stepmother, Nancy Clausen; along with many more cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Special thanks to Brandy, Ron, Autumn, Aunt Mary, Sally, Alexa, Donna, Amy, Chalain and Jordan for continued love and support.
A private service is being planned; please contact Tonya or Stormy for more information.
Love, peace and smiles forever dearest Dominic.