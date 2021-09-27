Don Lee Katherman Sr., of 545 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:19 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born May 14, 1945, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Case) Katherman. On Sept. 17, 1966, in Lewisburg, he married the former Bonnie Stevenson, who survives.
Don was a 1965 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He served in the National Guard from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1972.
Don was employed at Pepsi-Cola, Selinsgrove, for many years, then worked at Playworld Systems, Lewisburg, until he retired in 2010.
He was a member of the Northumberland Hookies Fire Company and the Sunbury Social Club, where he was also a bartender. Don enjoyed gardening, landscaping, model trains, watching NASCAR, camping, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg. He was a handyman for many friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Don Jr. and Jerilyn Katherman of New Columbia; one daughter and son-in-law, Candi and Thomas Taylor of Mifflinburg; one adopted son, Harold and his wife Melinda Thomas of Brandon, Florida; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles “Bill” Jr. and Mary Katherman, Walter and Jean Katherman, Robert and Nancy Katherman, all of Mifflinburg; sister-in-law, Sylvia Katherman; three grandchildren, Brittani and her husband Josh Phillips, Logan Taylor and girlfriend Lacey Trautman, and Zachery Taylor; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly and her husband Nick Bender, Alexis and her husband Dan Erbe, Katie and her husband Jared Esh, and Olivia Thomas; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Benjamin, James, John, and Merle Katherman; and two sisters, Gretna Kerlin and Mary Katherman.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Rev. Justin Lingenfelter officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
