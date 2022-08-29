Dona E. Wilson, 79, Milton Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Dona E. “Nonnie” Wilson, 79, of Milton, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com Tags Care Dale Ranck Cremation Funeral Arrangement Condolence E. Wilson Obituary Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints