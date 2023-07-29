Donald B. Hafer, 95, Selinsgrove

Donald B. Hafer, 95, of Schoolhouse Lane, Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Nursing & Rehabilitation at The Mansion.
Donald was born March 28, 1928, in York a son of the late Carroll and Alice E. (Snyder) Hafer. He was married to the former J. Catherine Weaver who preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 2016.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School. His education continued in his career as an industrial engineer with various local businesses.
Mr. Hafer was a veteran of World War II while serving with the Air Force.
He is survived by three sons and their spouses, Stephen A. and Linda N. Hafer of Sunbury, Gregory L. and Catherine J. Hafer of Winfield, Daniel R. Hafer and Ralph Ginorio of San Fransico, Calif.; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jared and Katherine Hafer, Jillian and Timothy Berry, Chris and Bea Hafer, Andrea and Eric Cover, Michelle and Jeremy Lauver; his many great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Shultz of Selinsgrove and wife, Dolores Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Romaine Richards.
Private interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.