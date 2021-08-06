Donald B. Styer, 62, of Berwick, passed away July 23, 2021.
He was born May 10, 1959, in Lewisburg, a son of Bruce F. Styer and Martha (Pardoe) Styer.
He worked for 35 years at SUNCOM Industries. He participated in Special Olympics, Best Buddies and EOS Therapeutic Riding Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce F. Styer and mother, Martha P. Styer; and brother-in-law, James Moore.
He is survived by one brother, Richard Styer (wife Brenda) of Loveland, Colo.; and six sisters, Virginia Moore of Gratz, Pa., Ruth Styer of Havertown, Pa., Edna Styer of Phoenixville, Pa., Patricia Styer of Harrisburg, Pa., Carol Studer (wife of John Studer) of Hummelstown, Pa., and Jean Hunter (wife of Brent Hunter) of Glenville, Pa.
Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at Dreisbach Church, 875 Dreisbach Road, Lewisburg. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11.
Donations in Donald's memory may be made to EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, 288 Dahl Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815-9776 or Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, PO Box 3010, Norristown, PA 17404-3010.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.