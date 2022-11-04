Donald C. Gephart, 78, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born May 9, 1944, in Jersey Shore, a son of the late Robert J. and Aleada E. (Clark) Gephart. On April 15, 1985, in New Columbia, he married Lois V. (Watson) Fabian, who survives.
He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High school Class of 1963.
Don worked as a trucker and shop steward at Textron Lycoming, Williamsport, retiring after 43 years of service.
He attended the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
Don's hobbies were model railroading and woodcarving. He also enjoyed going on cruises and spending the winter months in Florida. In his younger years he enjoyed camping with family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lois, are one son, Donald C. Jr and wife Collette Gephart of Dallastown; one stepson, Wayne and wife Dee Fabian of Perkiomenville, Pa.; two stepdaughters, Terren and husband Randy Smith of Columbia Crossroads, Pa., and Jennifer and husband Mark Stahl of Middleburg; nine grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gephart; three sisters, Eleanor Kerwell, Lorraine Manly, Aleada Embick; and two great-grandsons, James Rauck and John C. Rauck.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., where the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be sent to Penn View Bible Institute, 125 Penn View Dr., Penns Creek, PA 17862.
To share in Don's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.