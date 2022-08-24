Donald C. Long Jr., 60, of Bloomsburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence following a five month battle with kidney disease.
Born in Bloomsburg, Dec. 5, 1961, he was a son of Phyllis (Fisher) Roberts, Catawissa and the late Donald C. Long Sr. and had spent half of his life in Bloomsburg after moving from Catawissa.
Don graduated from Southern Columbia High School, attended Luzerne County Community College and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Colorado Technical University. He began his emergency services career as a 911 dispatcher and was a paramedic for Hazleton, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Danville, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, and Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg. He attended Bloomsburg Christian Church in Bloomsburg. He enjoyed bowling, hiking and traveling with his wife to the beach in Ocean City, Md. His job and volunteer work were very important to him. He volunteered as a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader and chaperoned at Camp Lavigne. He also volunteered his time to the Bloomsburg EMS and Catawissa Fire Company.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by two sons, Gage Moyer who passed away Oct. 29, 2018, and Cole Moyer who passed away Sept. 14, 2017.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his loving wife, the former Delcy L. Bellum to whom he was married on Feb. 28, 2004; two sons, Chase Moyer and his wife Kandace, and Cade Long, all of Bloomsburg; a granddaughter, Cora Moyer; a sister. Carole Roney, Catawissa; a brother, Kenneth Roberts and his wife Verona, Bloomsburg, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Bloomsburg Fire Company, 911 Market St., Bloomsburg, with a meal to follow. Family and friends are invited to call at the fire company from 10 to 11 a.m. Please feel free to come and share a story about DC with all his friends and family.
Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to the Cole Moyer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o: First Columbia Bank, 232 East St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com