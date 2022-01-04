Donald D. “Donnie” Dreese Jr., 63, of Montandon, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on Sept. 22, 1958, he was the son of the late Donald D. Sr. and June M. (Hanselman) Dreese. He was married to the former Tina M. Neuer. Together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Donnie was a 1976 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He was employed by the Fairfield Auto Group as their Parts and Service Director.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and was a faithful lay minister preaching in several area churches. He was a member of the Dewey Hollow Gun Club and Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, as well as playing pinochle.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Aubry D. McConnell (Michael) and Devin D. Dreese; and a son, Dustin A. Dreese, all of Milton; five grandchildren, Elleana and Ryland McConnell and Collin, Keira, and Braylon Dreese; two brothers, Ernest Dreese (Jane) of Arizona and Michael Dreese (Danene) of Tennessee; two sisters, Virginia Dorman (Roy) of Florida and Dianne Guffey (David) of Mifflinburg; his in-laws, James and Bonnie Neuer; and brother-in-law, Andrew Neuer, all of Milton; and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Buffalo Valley UMC, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, with Pastors Dan Hicks, Bill Gibson, and Marc Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Magical Memories, 121 Colonial Lane, Turbotville, PA 17772, and/or Good News Club, 53 Blue Hill Road, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.