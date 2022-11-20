Donald D. “Spike” Ketchem, 83, of Reid Alley, Milton, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 1, 1939, in Milton, he was a son of the late George D. and Martha (Heddings) Ketchem. He was married to Nancy (Phillips) Ketchem, who preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2011.
Spike was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962 on the USS Salamonie.
Spike worked at American Home Foods as a boiler operator, and he retired after 52 years in 2010. He also owned Spike’s Café for 51 years.
He was a member of VFW Post 1665, Milton, the 40 et 8 in Montandon, American Legion Post 841 in Montandon, a life member of the Eagles, and a life member of Friendship Fire Company. He enjoyed history and spending time at his cabin.
He is survived by a daughter, Debra Shultz and her husband, Roy of Milton; four grandchildren, James Bastian, Lisa Hardy, Josh Warren, and Christy Warren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Nancy, Spike was preceded in death by a son, James Warren; and a grandson, Craig Funk.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
