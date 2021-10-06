Donald Ernest Alexander, 67, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Born Aug. 27, 1954, in Gardiner, Maine, he was the son of Donald V. and Phoebe E. Alexander. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School and attended the University of Maine and Thomas College, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing management.
In his youth, Don joined the Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 13. That’s probably why he was always prepared in his adult years with all nature of “what if” paraphernalia in his well-used travel bag, even down to Shout wipes to fix a spill. In his youth, he was also passionate about pitching for the Richmond (Maine) Legion baseball team and excelled at the sport. In the mid-1970s, he enjoyed playing trumpet in the band Vehicle that performed in several New England states.
Don’s career in economic development and marketing management began in Maine when he became vice president for marketing at the Crowe Rope Company in Warren in 1991, and then led economic development efforts for Franklin County from 1995-1999 and for the town of Topsham from 1999-2001. In 2006, he was appointed executive director of Wilkes County’s economic development corporation in North Carolina. In his quest to eventually move back north to Maine, he relocated to Pennsylvania where he was named president of the Union County Economic Development Corporation in Lewisburg in 2010. He later took a position as director of economic development and planning for Northumberland County, from which he retired in 2019.
Throughout his career, Don excelled at researching and recognizing potential growth opportunities and connecting site consultants and other influencers with the municipalities he represented. Known for his exceptional interpersonal skills, he developed an international network of corporate contacts in various industries, which enabled him to be successful in his field, leading to numerous awards. He was well-respected in the economic development community, not only nationally but internationally.
Don was a true Renaissance man. He appreciated fine cuisine and was an excellent and creative cook, a skill he passed on to his son, Nicholas. He was an avid reader of various genres; played trumpet and guitar; was an accomplished skier, camper and kayaker who enjoyed the lakes and mountains of Maine with his son and those of Pennsylvania with his significant other, Betsy. He also loved traveling and what he and Betsy called their adventures, which could be a recent trip to Albuquerque where they went hot-air ballooning or taking a drive to Elk County to view elk in the wild. He cared deeply about animals, especially his dogs Jesse and Egypt who predeceased him. Into his 60s, he had played racquetball three times a week. This was a man who worked hard, played hard and lived life to the fullest.
Don is survived by his loving partner, Betsy Koons Robertson; his beloved son, Nicholas and his significant other Lydia Murphy; his sister, Sheila Fifield; nieces, Lauren Lacasse (Nicholas) and Chelsea Fortunati (Adam); his aunt, Janice Kelman; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 8, at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., followed by a memorial service at noon. There will be no viewing. A brief graveside committal will follow the service.
The family requests no flowers, but encourages planting a memorial tree or donating to one of Don’s favorite charities: Lycoming SPCA, T&D’s Cats of the World, or United Cerebral Palsy.
