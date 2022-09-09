Donald E. Paul Jr., 66, of Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Donald was born Feb. 21, 1956, in Sunbury, a son of Donald E. Paul and Jean (Ackley) Paul.
He enjoyed camping, flea markets, working, auctions, his TV shows, and spending time with his family. He was a very caring and generous man. He would do anything to help someone out.
He was survived by his children, Sherry A. Paul of Sunbury, Derrick S. Paul of Sunbury, and Donald E. Paul, III and his girlfriend (Jenn Reichner) of Shamokin; his grandchildren, Brayden and Charity Paul, Kaden Rodriguez, Mason Lusk, and Kameron Paul; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Mike Paul and Kurt and Sherry Ward.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Sherry, Tammy, and Thelma Paul.
Arrangements are made by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.