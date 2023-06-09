Donald “Don” E. Reigel, 77, of Lewisburg, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Don graduated from Lewisburg Area High School and shortly afterwards enlisted in the Marine Corp. He served in Vietnam and was proud to be a veteran of the USA.
He was married to Connie (Mills) Reigel and his passing breaks a union of 52 years. He and his family attended Hillside Bible Church and enjoyed camping, fishing, and visiting the beach.
Don grew a small oil furnace business with his family.
He had four children, Aaron, Joy Lenig (Dennis), Jodi Zechman (Michael), and Micah; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron; brother, James (Stephanie); and his sister, Jane Hoffmaster.
He is survived by one sister, Linda Mowery (Ron), nieces and nephews.
When recently asked, “What’s your fondest memory,” he responded with, “his kids.”
Private service for the family will be held at the gravesite.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.