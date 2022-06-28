Donald E. Rowan Sr., 80, Selinsgrove

Donald E. Rowan Sr., age 80, passed away on June 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Formally from Burlington, New Jersey, Don and his wife Mary moved to Selinsgrove, Pa., in 2020. Don served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Kentucky during the Vietnam War.
After serving in the army, Don attended Pierce Junior College, the American Institute of Banking and IBM technical schools to further his advancement in Computer Information Systems Development. He worked in banking ISD for 17 years starting at Mechanics National Bank and retiring from the State of NJ State Judiciary Information Systems Division as Lead Project Manager in 2002.
Don was a faithful and active member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church (St. Katharine Drexel Parish). Don was Past Grand Knight of Resurrection Council 3833, Beverly, NJ and a member of Council 589, Burlington, until moving to Selinsgrove, Pa., where he became a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Don will be deeply missed by his loving wife Mary Motz Rowan of 54 years; his devoted daughter, Colleen Rowan Valentino and her husband Tom; his caring son, Don Jr. and his wife Wendy Dreese Rowan; his grandchildren, the spark of his life, Connor and Emily Valentino, and Madeline, Benjamin, and Olivia Rowan. Don is also survived by two loyal brothers, Edward, his wife Mary and William Rowan. Many of his relatives and special friends also mourn his loss.
Don was an avid golfer. He taught his grandchildren to enjoy the game at a high level. Pop enjoyed watching and attending all his grandkids activities, whether it be sports, bowling events, music concerts or just hanging out. His favorite saying was "take five.” All the kids knew what that meant!
His funeral Mass and burial were held on June 22, 2022, in Burlington, New Jersey.