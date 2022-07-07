Donald E. “Pap” Styers, 92, of Mifflinburg, went to be with his Lord and Saviour at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Adams Center, Lewisburg, surrounded by his five loving children.
He was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Mazeppa, a son of the late Raymond F. and Isabella I. (Walker) Styers. On Nov. 23, 1951, he married Esther Mae Hackenberg who preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2021.
Donald was a self taught carpenter by trade for more than 35 years and mentored many young apprentices in the trade. He retired from International Paper Co. in 1991.
He was a long standing member of First Church of the Nazarene, Mifflinburg.
His various interests included spending time with family and friends, Bluegrass Gospel music, auto racing, Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football, tinkering in his woodshop, and he had a fond attraction to vintage automobiles and machinery. He also admired the beauty of God’s earthly creations.
Surviving are five children, Dale and Wendy Styers of New Columbia, Cindy and Steve Wagner of Lewisburg, Barry and Crystal Styers of Mifflinburg, Pam and Jerry Bergenstock of Lewisburg, Dawn and Dennis Pick of Machipongo, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Betty Dorman of Lewisburg, Irene Cowan of Pittsburgh, Patricia and Ed Bastuscheck of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie and Nelson Styers.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Ralph E. Miller officiating. Masks are optional.
Interment will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s memory may be sent to either the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg PA, 17844 or Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
