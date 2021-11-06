Donald E. Walls Sr., 86, Globe, Ariz.

Donald “Donny” E. Walls Sr. passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2021, at home in Globe, Arizona, after a long illness. He was born April 1, 1935, in Mifflinburg, son of the late Dayton L. and Dorothy (Scholl) Walls.
While on leave from the Navy in 1954, he married Ruth Wohlheater, who passed away after 52 years of marriage.
In 2007, Donny met and married Barbara Girvin. They remained in Mifflinburg until 2015, when they moved to Globe, Arizona.
Donny has been a revered Life Member of the VFW for many years at Post 1964, Mifflinburg, and at VFW Post 1704 in Globe, where he served on the Honor Guard and as Assistant Bar Manager until his health no longer permitted.
Surviving are his wife Barbara (Girvin) Walls (Globe, Ariz.); sons Donald E. Walls, Jr. and David E. Walls (Mifflinburg, Pa.); four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother; five sisters and four brothers-in-law.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ruth; and son John Walls, who died tragically at 21 after an accident in which his motorcycle was hit by a car.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, at Mifflinburg Cemetery, with Pastor Butch Woolsey, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Arrangements by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., Mifflinburg.
