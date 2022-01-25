Donald E. Zeigler, 91, of Selinsgrove and formerly of Harrisburg, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, due to COVID.
Donald was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Harrisburg, to the late Ralph Zeigler and Dorothy (Weaver) Zeigler. Donald was the widower of Meriam (Hocker) Zeigler.
In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gary Stoops; daughter-in-law, Linda Zeigler; three brothers, Ralph Zeigler, Gary Zeigler, Vance Zeigler; and two sisters, Shirley Hand and Charlotte Strauser.
Donald’s survivors include his four children, Donna Marandola, Ronald Zeigler and wife Janet, Robert Zeigler, and Nancy Stoops; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Clark Zeigler, Douglas Zeigler, Terry Zeigler, Leta Beane, Marion Burger, Eileen Zook and their spouses, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private and burial is at the convenience of the family.