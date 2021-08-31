Donald Ellis, 82, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Milton, to the late Mary and Howard Ellis.
Donald was a graduate of Danville High School, where he served as president of the freshman class. After graduation he worked 40 years for Fullmer Trucking and Yellow Freight. After retirement he worked part-time for Medical Center Pharmacy, Sunbury.
Donald enjoyed landscaping, gardening, hunting and fishing. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Donald J. Ellis, of Sunbury; grandsons, Landyn Ellis of Sunbury and Jeremy Ellis of Bloomsburg; sisters, Sherry Folk, of Troxelville and Debra Mark of Middleburg; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Gatto) Ellis; his sister, Patricia (Ellis) Williams; and grandson, Nicolas J. Ellis.
Celebration of Life services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.