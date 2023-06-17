Donald F. Hoy, 95, Lewisburg

Donald Franklin Hoy, 95, of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, since 2021, was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Lewisburg. He was the son of the late Jonas Henry and Maud Esther (Shontz) Hoy.
Donald graduated with the Class of 1945 from Mifflinburg High School. On April 29, 1965, at the First Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, he married the former Eleanor R. Hoffman, who preceded him in death.
He was known for his trumpet playing while in high school, playing taps for many years at Mifflinburg’s Memorial Day celebrations, playing in the U.S. Army 5th Division Band at Fort Jackson, SC, and in the State FFA Band in Kansas City, MO.
He served in the U.S. Army from January 1949 to January 1950 and the U.S. Army Reserves from 1950 through 1957. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class.
Donald worked as a door-to-door delivery man for Wehr’s Dairy, Mifflinburg; delivery man for Nuway Laundry in Myrtle Beach, SC; Philco-Ford and Zenith in Watsontown and retired from Huntingdon Throwing Mills in Mifflinburg as a Supervisor in 1992.
He will be remembered as a mainstay at Mifflinburg athletic events. Donald was especially fond of Wildcat basketball, baseball and softball. For years, he could also be seen walking miles per day around the community of Mifflinburg.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Eldon and Lori Hoy of Mifflinburg, and Kerwin W. and Donna Hoy of Columbia, NC; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna L. (Hoy) and Bekind Guy of Garden City, SC; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hoy, and his wife, and two grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Marian K. Anderson, Chaplain of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Donald requested that donations be made to the Mifflinburg Boys’ Basketball Club to support the team that he so loved to watch for many years.
