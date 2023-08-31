Donald F. Metzger Jr., 89, of rural Milton, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at The Gardens at Millville, where he had been residing for the last year.
Born Jan. 24, 1934, in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Donald and Josephine (Harmon) Metzger. He married the former Doloris E. Watson.
Donald was a graduate of Northmont High School, Turbotville. He loved to race on dirt tracks. He retired as a woodworking instructor for the Federal Prison in Allenwood.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.
In addition to his wife, Doloris, he is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Deborah Kurtz) Metzger, Watsontown; Wade Biddle, Montandon; and Erick (Nicole) Metzger, Milton; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers, Harold Metzger, Selinsgrove and George Metzger, Montgomery; and two sisters, Charlotte Sones, Muncy Valley, and Doris Snyder, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Biddle; a brother, Carl Metzger; and a sister, Phyllis Milheim.
Services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com