Donald F. Schrey, 91, Selinsgrove

Donald Franklin “Don” Schrey, 91 of Selinsgrove entered into rest on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Hendricks) Schrey, who preceded him in death on February 26, 2003. Donald was born on October 26, 1931 in Selinsgrove. He was the son of the late George and Blanche (Fisher) Schrey. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Don received three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
He retired as an engineer for Conrail.
Don was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove and the Lafayette Masonic Lodge 194, Selinsgrove and recently received his 60-year pin. He was an active member of the Selinsgrove Senior Center and enjoyed assisting in the kitchen and playing cards. Don had a very special group of friends from the center.
Don loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and splitting wood by hand.
He was the caretaker for many years of St. Paul’s Middlecreek Dam Cemetery, Selinsgrove. Don also received the Ambassador for Peace Award from the Republic of Korea.
Don is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Walter “Russ” Schrey and Patricia Bierman and Michael and Florence Schrey, grandchildren Brett (Katie) Schrey, Courtney (Noah) Raker, Danielle Schrey and her significant other Christian Latona, and Clayton Schrey and his fiancée Cara Nicholson; four great-grandchildren; a brother James (Judy) Schrey, a sister-in-law Beatrice Schrey, a special niece Sara Reese, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Elaine Schrey; four brothers, William (Mary) Schrey, Robert (Faith) Schrey, Charles (Betty) Schrey, and George Schrey and two sisters, Frances Keith and Vernetta Schrey in infancy.
Family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4717 Middle Creek Road, Selinsgrove, followed by the memorial service at 11 with Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 will be in St. Paul’s Middlecreek Dam Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Don to the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Waters Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.