Donald G. Wilt, 86, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born June 14, 1935, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late George H. and Gladys L. (Ebright) Wilt. On May 8, 1954, he married the former Janet R. Leininger who preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2012.
Donald was a 1953 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He began his career with Mohawk Airlines where he was station manager in numerous cities and retired from US Air in 1994 after 17 years as station manager in Raleigh, N.C.
He was of the Methodist faith. Don was an avid golfer. He enjoyed gardening and will be remembered for faithfully caring for his family.
Surviving are three sons, Rush A. Wilt and Melissa of Castle Rock, Colo., Michael T. Wilt and his life partner Diana of Louisville, Colo., and Jeffrey C. Wilt of Kansas City, Mo.; one granddaughter, Jordan R. Wilt; and two sisters, Joan Hollenbach of Selinsgrove and Darlene Yoder of Northumberland.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Donald’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter — Harrisburg office, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.