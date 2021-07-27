Donald J. Egan, 62, of Wheatley Avenue, Northumberland, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
He was born Sept. 16, 1959, in Clarks Summit, a son of the late William J. and Mary (McFadden) Egan. On Dec. 20, 1986, he married Susan (Kutz) Egan who preceded him in death April 26, 2018.
Donald was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and later received a degree in culinary arts from Paul Smith’s College. He was employed by Susquehanna University and later Paul Stine Chevrolet.
Mr. Egan was an avid reader, great cook and enjoyed fishing and swimming. His greatest joy came from spending time outdoors with family, particularly his two grandsons.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Colleen K. and Alex P. Renn of Northumberland; one son and daughter-in-law, William A. and Sarah B. Egan of Lewisburg; two grandsons, Jack W. Renn and Ezra J. Egan; four brothers, Brian, Timothy, Patrick, and Gerard Egan; and three sisters, Ellen Bugno, Nora Palladino, and Elizabeth Egan.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Egan.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with Father Fred Wangwe officiating.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.